Man booked for availing travel concession on fake certificate

A 43-year-old man has been booked for allegedly availing train travel concession by submitting a fake medical certificate in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The Railways provide concessional tickets to persons with disabilities or suffering from certain health issues.

The accused, Krishna Mahale, booked a train ticket for December 9 to travel from Kalyan town here to New Jalpaigudi in West Bengal by submitting a medical certificate, claiming he was a leprosy patient, a police spokesperson said.

During verification, the railway authorities found that the accused did not suffer from leprosy and that the medical certificate was issued by a quack, she said. Based on the fake certificate, the accused availed a concession of Rs 735 in the train fare, the official said.

The railway authorities lodged a police complaint on Saturday, following which a case was registered against Mahale under Indian Penal Code sections for forgery and cheating, she said, adding that the accused was yet to be arrested..

