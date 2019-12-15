In blood-written letter, shooter wants Centre to let her hang Nirbhaya convicts

Shooter Vartika Singh on Sunday wrote a letter in blood requesting the Centre to let her hang the rapists convicted in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, a day before the victim's seventh death anniversary. In the letter, she has sought permission from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to execute the rapists.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said, "I have a letter in my hand that is written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I have written it with my blood. I have written that I should be allowed to execute the convicts in the Nirbhaya case. This will reinforce the concept that women are viewed as goddesses in India." "This message should go to the entire world. The rapists should know that in India, a woman can execute them. I have sent the letter through registered post and also tweeted it," she added.

The shooter urged all women soldiers, actresses, public representatives, and organizations to lend their support for her. She hoped there would be a transformation in the country with a "different kind of society" where women need not live in an atmosphere of fear.

Meanwhile, Tihar jail authorities in Delhi said they have been receiving requests from several people who are ready to volunteer as hangman. Earlier in the week, S Subash Srinivasan, a head constable from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, wrote to the Director-General of Tihar jail stating his willingness to serve as an executioner.

The hangman at the Meerut prison has also indicated that he is ready to carry out the execution of the convicts. Pawan Jallad, a third-generation hangman, said his grandfather had carried out the hanging of the two men involved in the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi besides notorious criminals Ranga and Billa.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped in 2012 inside a running bus in Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She later succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will decide on a review petition filed by one of the four convicts in the case against its 2017 judgment handing down death penalty to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)