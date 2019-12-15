Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI taking necessary actions to provide relief to customers: Anurag Thakur on PMC Bank Case

Commenting on the ongoing protests by the account holders of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said that the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) is taking requisite steps to resolve the issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 15:07 IST
RBI taking necessary actions to provide relief to customers: Anurag Thakur on PMC Bank Case
MoS for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur speaks to ANI in Mumbai on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Commenting on the ongoing protests by the account holders of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said that the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) is taking requisite steps to resolve the issue. "The RBI has now also increased the withdrawal amount for the depositors. Some of the customers of the bank can withdraw their entire amount under extra-ordinary circumstances such as marriage, medical treatment etc."

"The Economic Offense Wing has expedited the investigation into the matter. The probe officials have arrested the people found guilty and is thoroughly conducting further investigations," the Union Minister added. In the morning, several PMC Bank depositors protested outside RBI office in Mumbai. Women also came out in large numbers during the protest.

In September, the RBI had imposed regulatory restrictions on the PMC Bank for six months over alleged financial irregularities. The RBI had asked the bank not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrower of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.

Subsequently, the RBI capped the withdrawal limit for the PMC Bank depositors to Rs 1,000 which was gradually increased to Rs 50,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

WB: CM Mamata Banerjee announces mega rally in Kolkata to protest against CAA, NRC

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC in the North-eastern states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a mega rally in Kolkata today to protest against t...

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia rippled through the country on Monday with demonstrations in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata. The morning after violence broke out in the n...

Assam: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in the wake of major protests across Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, was on Monday relaxed between 6 am to 8 pm by the administration. According to officials, curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati and Dibruga...

Thai-Indian making waves at Southeast Asia online car marketplace Carro

By Lee Kah Whye I went from zero to 100 almost overnight, is what Manit Ghogar was quoted as saying in an article published by Northeastern University from where he graduated from in 2017. Manit heads Carros Thailand business.Using technolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019