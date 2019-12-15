Gaya : Miscreants vandalise car of BJP woman leader

A group of unidentified miscreants vandalised the car of BJP Mahila Morcha state vice-president Shobha Sinha in an alleged attack on her near Mirza Ghalib College here on Saturday. The incident happened when she, along with her husband and son, was going to a market when she was accosted by a group of protesters.

"On seeing the crowd, we stopped the car but no sooner did the miscreants see the BJP flag on my car they started to chant slogans against the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Then they tried to forcibly open its door and break the windows," said Sinha. "I was with my husband and son. The mob was shouting that the BJP leader should be dragged out. We were so scared. They broke the rear mirror of the car with a lathi," she said.

Sinha said that she has submitted a written complaint to Police (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)