Two cops arrested while taking Rs 1 L bribe: ACB

A constable and a head constable were arrested on Sunday while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. The two officials were arrested on the complaint of Bhilwara resident, Naveen Tank.

Tank had told the ACB officials that Head Constable Sahi Ram Bishnoi and Constable Om Prakash Chaudhary, posted at Pratap Nagar police station of the district, had been demanding Rs 3 lakh from him to settle a case against him, said ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Saubhag Singh. After registering Tank's compliant, the ACB made preliminary verification and laid a trap in which the two constables were caught red-handed, said Addl SP Singh.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.

