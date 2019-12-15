Min temps drop by 1-2 notches in parts of Rajasthan, dense fog affects traffic

Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan as the minimum temperatures dropped by one to two notches in most places, a meteorological department official said on Sunday. Dense fog in Churu, Sikar, Sriganganagar and Bikaner reduced visibility hampering flow of traffic.

Mount Abu, the only hill station in the state, recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius, followed by 5.5 degrees Celsius each in Sikar and Pilani, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 7 degrees Celsius each in Alwar and Churu, 7.2 degrees Celsius in Banasthali, 8.1 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 9.3 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 9.4 degrees Celsius in Jaipur. Meteorological department has forecast dense fog in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Nagaur and Sriganganagar districts for Monday.

