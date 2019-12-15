Citizenship Act protest: Violence, arson in south Delhi; buses torched
Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.
The protesters torched buses and a fire tender was damaged, police said. Police used batons to disperse the protesters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mathura Road
- Delhi
- Jamia Millia Islamia