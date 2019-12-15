Left Menu
Biryani vendor assaulted, casteist remarks hurled at him in Greater Noida

Image Credit: Picpedia

A food vendor in Greater Noida was thrashed by three men who also allegedly hurled casteist slurs at him, prompting the police to launch an investigation. A purported video of the incident, which took place on a roadside on Friday, has surfaced on social media in which a vendor selling vegetarian biryani is seen being slapped by the accused men.

"Fold your hands... ," one of the accused is heard saying in the short clip, as the vendor is continuously slapped on his face. Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said an FIR has been registered against the three accused.

"FIR has been registered and we have also spoken to the biryani vendor. An investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon," Singh said. Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad asked local members of his Dalit emancipation group to reach out to the biryani vendor and "ensure action".

"Bhim Army's Noida team should reach the spot immediately and ensure action," Azad tweeted in Hindi. However, Azad's tweet was met with a strong response from Gautam Buddh Nagar police, which warned him against causing any law and order situation.

"Arrests will be made soon in this case. Do not vitiate the atmosphere. It's police's job to ensure the arresting of those seen beating the vendor in the video. It is also the responsibility of the police to initiate strict action against you in case you try to vitiate the atmosphere," Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna tweeted.

