ITBP launches matrimonial site to help staff find 'suitable matches'

In a unique approach, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has started a dedicated matrimonial site for its staff.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 15-12-2019 17:48 IST
ITBP launches matrimonial site to help staff find 'suitable matches'
Screengrab of the matrimonial site launched by ITBP for its personnel. Image Credit: ANI

In a unique approach, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has started a dedicated matrimonial site for its staff. The website started last week will be managed by ITBP and only the staff will be able to access it.

"This is the first-ever dedicated and well-managed matrimony portal among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) started by ITBP on December 9. There are more than 25,000 unmarried men in the Force while more than 1000 women personnel are also unmarried. Keeping in view their duties and engagements after joining the service, finding suitable matches becomes an uphill task for the serving personnel," an ITBP official said. The official claimed that due to tough service, the ITBP personnel are not able to get enough time to find a suitable match and therefore to fill this gap the website was started.

"The portal has significant privacy guards for the registered personnel. Without having 'Unmarried' status service record, no one can register here. Means, only unmarried personnel can register," the official claimed. The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962, for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. ITBP presently has 56 service battalions, 4 specialist battalions, 17 training centres and 7 logistics establishments with a total strength of approximately 90,000 personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

