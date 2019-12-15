Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,600 needy students given scholarships in Jalandhar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jalandhar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 17:50 IST
Over 1,600 needy students given scholarships in Jalandhar
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Scholarships were distributed to over 1,600 needy students of different schools on Sunday by Shri Ram Navmi Utsav Committee, Jalandhar. At a special function, school bags containing items such as shirts, notebooks, books and sports kit were also distributed among the students.

Vijay Kumar Chopra, Chief Editor of the Punjab Kesari Group of Newspapers, is president of the committee. A medical camp was organised and a team of doctors conducted medical checkup of students at the event.

Students enthralled the gathering at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology at Kabir Nagar here with their dance performances. Addressing the gathering, Punjab cabinet ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Sunder Sham Arora exhorted the youth to come forward for preserving rich cultural legacy of the state.

They said there is a need for making concerted efforts towards this direction and that the need of the hour is to develop good habits among the children which will make them successful in their lives in the future. Any nation, which does not provide quality education to its children, could never progress, the ministers said.

Lauding the stellar role of the newspaper group and its Chief Editor Chopra, the ministers said that he played an exemplary role in cementing the fabric of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood. They also asked students to keep their aims high so that they can play a major role in nation-building.

Recalling the immense contribution of Shri Ram Navmi Utsav Committee in the religious and social field, the ministers lauded Chopra for taking this initiative to bring people from varied political ideologies at a single platform. Prominent among those who were present on this occasion were Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, MLAs Sushil Kumar Rinku and Rajinder Beri, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC at Krishna Ghati sector

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC at the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC bega...

'Couldn't wish for better year' - Woods completes road to redemption

Two years ago the future for Tiger Woods looked bleak to the point of darkness. Four back surgeries, countless knee operations, marital strife and run-ins with the law meant Woods had not won a major since 2008, had no tournament victories ...

It's all a lie, case of local politics: Praveen Kumar on allegation of assault

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar on Monday said allegations of assault against him were an attempt to tarnish his image and driven by local politics. The 33-year-old was accused of assault by a factory owner in Meerut. The incident allegedl...

India's weak household consumption to curb economic growth: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service on Monday said that Indias weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality of Indian issuers in a range of sectors. Moodys has lowered its GDP growth projection for India for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019