Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman found dead in Bengal, family claims scared of NRC she committed suicide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bardhaman
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:09 IST
Woman found dead in Bengal, family claims scared of NRC she committed suicide
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 36-year-old woman was found dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Sunday, with her family claiming that scared of the proposed country-wide NRC she committed suicide. Shipra Sikder was found hanging with a muffler wrapped around her neck at her house in Jaugram area's Teli village under Jamalpur police station limits on Saturday, police said.

She was taken to the Jamalpur government hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they said. Locals said Shipra's husband, Shubhash Shikder, was a van driver and they have a son and a daughter. The woman had to depend on her income from the MGNREGA scheme to run her household.

Shipra's brother-in-law Bipul Sikder said she was tensed and scared ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament. Though her son, 19, had Aadhaar card but he didn't have a birth certificate and voter ID, due to which Shipra was scared that her son might be "thrown" out of the country, claimed Bipul.

"She went to the BDO office several times to get documents for her son. But she couldn't manage to get those. She killed herself because of the NRC," he said.

An officer of the Jamalpur police station said they suspect it to be suicide, however, a case of unnatural death has been registered. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, he said, adding that the family's claims are being investigated.

Jamalpur panchayat samiti president Mehmood Khan said that he has heard that Shipra's son didn't have the documents and she killed herself as she was scared that her son will be ousted. However, the BJP rubbished the claims and a local party leader said Shipra used to have regular fights with her husband as their financial condition was very bad and she committed suicide after one such quarrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

India's weak household consumption to curb economic growth: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service on Monday said that Indias weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality of Indian issuers in a range of sectors. Moodys has lowered its GDP growth projection for India for the...

MANUUstudents protest against police action at Jamia Millia

Students of the city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU on Monday boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi. Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunda...

Internet services to remain suspended till Tuesday in 10 districts of Assam

The suspension of internet services, which was enforced in 10 districts of Assam amid major protests across the state over the amended citizenship law, was on Monday extended for another 24 hours. According to officials, internet services w...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.15 a.m. GMT/1.15 a.m. ET

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying the Asian financial hub was not yet out of the dilemma facing the citys economy after months of sometimes violent protests.NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO Probe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019