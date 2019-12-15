Left Menu
MP: 20K litres of synthetic milk headed to state plant seized

  Updated: 15-12-2019 18:41 IST
Police have seized 20,000 litres of synthetic milk on its way to the state-run plant in Bhopal and arrested three persons, an officer said on Sunday. The synthetic milk was seized when it was being mixed in a milk tanker on Saturday night.

"The genuine milk was brought in the tanker from collection centers of Sanchi, the brand of the government-run milk federation, from Betul district," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bhopal crime branch, Nishchal Jharia. He said the police nabbed three persons when they were mixing the synthetic milk in the tanker after emptying the genuine milk near a dhaba on Raisen-Bhopal road.

"We seized 20,000 litres of synthetic milk stored in 36 cans, the ASP said. He said the arrested trio included the driver of the tanker, owner of a dhaba and another person who runs a tyre puncture repair shop.

He said some persons fled from the spot after seeing police personnel. Jharia said the accused would remove the global positing system (GPS) device fitted in tankers, empty out genuine milk, and fill them up with a synthetic substitute.

"In the meantime, the accused would keep the GPS device at a puncture shop so that the location of the tanker shows them on the main road to mislead authorities," he added.

