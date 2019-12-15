Left Menu
Tamil Nadu government transfers IIT-Madras student's suicide case to CBI

  ANI
  • |
  Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  Updated: 15-12-2019 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:41 IST
Tamil Nadu government. Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday referred the case related to the suicide of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras) student Fathima Latheef to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The family of Fathima had demanded that the case be transferred to the CBI.

However, the CBI has said that so far they have not received any information about the decision. The probe agency said that it will take up investigation in the case after it receives an official order handing the case over to the agency.

Sister of the IIT-Madras student, Aisha had on December 5 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured a thorough probe by the CBI into the death. The Chennai Police Commissioner had on November 14 transferred the case to the Central Crime Branch for further investigation after massive outcry over the issue.

Fathima, a native of Kerala pursuing an integrated MA programme at IIT Madras, had allegedly taken her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on November 8. Following the incident, the police, in its primary investigation, had revealed that Fathima was staying away from her family for the first time and had scored poorly in her internal exam. (ANI)

