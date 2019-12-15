Uttarakhand: Three die in snowfall-related incidents

At least three people died in snowfall-related incidents in Uttarakhand in the past a couple of days, officials said on Sunday. While in the first incident a man was buried under snow, the two others slipped into gorges.

The state is witnessing heavy snowfall for the past three days due to which several roads, including national highways, have been closed to traffic. In the first incident in a Chamoli village, a man was buried under snow.

Police said Madan Mohan (59) was returning home when the accident took place. In two separate incidents in Pauri district, two men fell into gorges.

While Narendra Singh Negi fell to death on the Kashipur-Buakhal National Highway, Santosh Sundriyal died after falling into a gorge at a village in Pauri district. According to officials, Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway near Bhairo Ghati in Uttarkashi and Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Helang in Chamoli have closed due to snowfall.

Besides, traffic has been disrupted on the Gopeshwar-Chopta-Mandal, Tawaghat-Narayan Ashram and the Thal-Munsiyari roads. Power supply to several villages in Gaisain, Narayan Bagad, Joshimath and Tehri has also been hit.

According to the weatherman, the cold wave conditions are likely to continue with light rain and snowfall expected in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh. Snowfall is predicted in higher reaches.

