Rajasthan police detains Payal Rohatgi over comment on Jawaharlal Nehru, case registered

Bollywood actor and model Payal Rohatgi was on Sunday detained by a team of Bundi police in Ahmedabad allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bundi (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:57 IST
Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta talking to reporters in Bundi, Rajasthan on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor and model Payal Rohatgi was on Sunday detained by a team of Bundi police in Ahmedabad allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, police said. "Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi has been detained in connection with a case alleging she made an objectionable video and posted it on social media. A team had gone to her Ahmedabad residence.

They are bringing her back to Bundi," superintendent of police (SP) Mamta Gupta told reporters here. She said that an FIR was registered in the matter on October 10.

"We took up the investigation and also sent her several notices to appear for questioning. However, she did not appear for questioning despite many notices. Therefore we had to send a team to bring her here for the same," Gupta said. According to the police, Rohatgi had moved a court for preliminary bail in the matter, however, the hearing in the case was deferred. Hearing in the matter is also scheduled for December 16, police said.

A case has been registered under Section Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Latest News

All institutions should get equal rights like those run by minorities, demands VHP

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP has decided to seek equal rights for non-minority educational institutions from the Narendra Modi government and solicit amendments to Articles 29 an...

Student protests against India's citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses

Protests over a new citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses across India on Monday as critics said Prime Minister Narendra Modis government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with Indias founding as a secular rep...

Mayawati says violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry

BSP president Mayawati on Monday termed as unfortunate the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appe...

Plea against ban on traditional cotton manja: HC seeks Delhi govt reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the AAP government on a plea challenging its notification prohibiting the manufacture, sale, purchase, and storage of traditional cotton manja, a thread used in kite flying. A bench of C...
