Anti-CAA stir: Jamia says its students not involved in violence

Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday said violence happened in south Delhi during a protest by people of nearby areas against the amended Citizenship Act and not during student agitation.

In a statement, the university said that it has already declared winter vacation and postponed semester examination after a clash between police and students on Friday.

"A large number of students staying in hostels have already left and the Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar appealed to the students to maintain peace," it said.

