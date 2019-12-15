Violence unacceptable, Protests should remain peaceful: says Kejriwal after DTC buses torched

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which turned violent on Sunday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged protestors to remain peaceful stating that any kind of violence is unacceptable. "No one should indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests should remain peaceful," Kejriwal tweeted after three DTC buses were set on fire in Bharat Nagar area of the national capital.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also toed party chief's line condemning the violence. "There is no place for violence in a democracy, The protestors should not indulge in any kind of violence. They should raise their issues in a democratic manner. The violence incident in Delhi is condemnable," Singh said on Twitter.

Three DTC buses were set on fire near the Bharat Nagar area as demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and also injured two firemen inside the vehicle. Damage to other buses and vehicles was also caused by the protestors. Police have, meanwhile, taken control of the situation and fire tenders have been rushed to control the damage caused in different areas.

Police detained protesters from outside Jamia Millia Islamia University's Gate no. 1. Following the incidents of violence the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday decided not to halt trains at four stations on its Magenta line.

Earlier today, protestors, including students of Jamia Milia Islamia University, had carried out demonstrations in the Kalindi Kunj area against the Citizenship Act. (ANI)

