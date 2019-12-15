Want that detained J-K leaders come out, resume political activity: Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav here on Sunday said they wanted that detained political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir come out and resume their political activity. He also said the government was confident that J-K will move towards development and total integration with India after the abrogation of its special status.

Several opposition leaders, including NC chief Farooq Abdullah; his son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah; and ex-CM and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti are among those under detention since August 5, the day the special status of J-K was revoked in Parliament. On detained political leaders, Madhav on the concluding day of the Military Literature Festival here said, "Very soon, we want to allow them to come out. When Article 370 was abrogated, close to 2,500 people were taken into preventive detention, today around 100 people are there."

"We want political activity to resume in the state. The remaining 100 people will be out soon and resume their political activity," he responded to a question from former RAW chief A S Dulat during his speech on the topic, "Article 370 and the Death-Knell of Terrorism". On a question about 'Kashmiriyat', Madhav said, "We are hearing so many definitions about Kashmiriyat, the real definition will be when we see Kashmiri Pandits return their homes and hearths in Kashmir Valley, that should happen."

He also said they did not want to bring any demographic change. "We do not have any plans to do any demographic change. Whatever happens in the course of history, I cannot speak about it, but definitely, the Pandits and other disempowered sections of Kashmiri society should be empowered again," he said.

Congress MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari also spoke on the occasion.

