Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want that detained J-K leaders come out, resume political activity: Ram Madhav

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 20:24 IST
Want that detained J-K leaders come out, resume political activity: Ram Madhav
Image Credit: ANI

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav here on Sunday said they wanted that detained political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir come out and resume their political activity. He also said the government was confident that J-K will move towards development and total integration with India after the abrogation of its special status.

Several opposition leaders, including NC chief Farooq Abdullah; his son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah; and ex-PDP CM Mehbooba Mufti are among those under detention since August 5, the day the special status of J-K was revoked in Parliament. "Very soon, we want to allow them to come out. When Article 370 was abrogated, close to 2,500 people were taken into preventive detention, today around 100 people are there," Madhav said on the concluding day of the Military Literature Festival here.

"We want political activity to resume in the state. The remaining 100 people will be out soon and resume their political activity," he responded to a question from former RAW chief A S Dulat during his speech on the topic, "Article 370 and the Death-Knell of Terrorism". "We are confident that in the coming days, Kashmir will move with the right direction towards development and total integration with the rest of the country," he added.

When asked if he can specify the time period by which the detained leaders will be released, Madhav said,"See, it is a process which is going on continuously. We have allowed some four to five senior leaders to go and resume their activities. They have been freed from the preventive detention, like that the process will go on." Madhav said it was weird to dub detained people anti-national.

"It is a very weird logic to say that if somebody is put under preventive detention, he is anti-national. For so many reasons, every government puts people under preventive detention, that doesn't make anybody anti-national." Responding to criticism over the way adopted to abrogate J-K's special status, he said, "The way the whole thing was done was very constitutional and legal."

"The removal of Article 370 was also intended to provide and give political rights, dignity and certain very civic and fundamental rights, which were being continuously denied. We believe that it was the best way to deal with the Kashmir problem," he claimed. He said the article, which was inserted in the Constitution in the "most undemocratic manner", was removed in the "most democratic way".

On the restoration of statehood to J-K, he said, "Our party will also stand up and demand statehood. I am confident that very soon statehood will come back to Jammu and Kashmir. If that is the political agenda of the parties in the Valley, we welcome it the most." On a question about 'Kashmiriyat', Madhav said, "We are hearing so many definitions about Kashmiriyat, the real definition will be when we see Kashmiri Pandits return their homes and hearths in Kashmir Valley, that should happen."

He said they did not want to bring any demographic change. "We do not have any plans to do any demographic change. Whatever happens in the course of history, I cannot speak about it, but definitely, the Pandits and other disempowered sections of Kashmiri society should be empowered again," he said.

Justifying the abrogation of the special status, Madhav said the average Kashmiri "is open to wait and see how it is going to impact his life". "Largely, the people of Kashmir, I am sure, want to give this new turn of events a chance." he said.

Congress MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari also spoke on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Police entered univ campus without permission: Jamia VC Najma Akhtar

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday asserted that the varsity will not tolerate police presence on campus and demanded a high-level inquiry into the crackdown on university students. Police entered the campus without...

Honda Car India partners TranzLease for auto finance solution

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Monday said it has tied up with TranzLease, an automobile leasing and mobility solutions service provider, to offer auto finance solution for its customers. Under the partnership, the company said it has introdu...

Seven years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya's convict's home - and colony

Narrow, steep and blue, its a stairway to despair at the end of which lives a mother, caught between the horror of her son being convicted in the gangrape and murder of a woman known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, and the des...

CAA Protests: MHA in regular touch with Delhi Police

The Union Home ministry is in regular touch with the Delhi Police following violent protests that rocked Jamia Millia University and its adjoining areas but is yet to seek a report on it, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019