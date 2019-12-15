Situation under control, some people detained, say police after Jamia violence

Hours after violence rocked south Delhi on Sunday, police said the situation was under control and they have detained some of the people who had allegedly indulged in arson and vandalism during a protest against the amended citizenship law. They said police entered the Jamia university campus to only control the situation, after protesters indulged in violence near New Friends' Colony area in south Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said four buses and two police vehicles were torched during the protest, adding six policemen were also injured. He said stones were pelted from inside the varsity at police personnel, forcing them to use teargas to disperse the "violent mob".

Biswal said some people have been detained but did not give details.

