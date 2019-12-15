Southeast Delhi schools to remain closed on Monday: Sisodia

All schools in southeast Delhi area will be closed on Monday in view of the situation that emerged after violence near the Jamia university, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced.

"In Delhi's south east district areas including Jamia, Okhla, New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar, all government and private schools will remain closed tomorrow. Delhi government has taken the decision in view of the current situation," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Violent protesters set on fire buses and clashed with police near Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday afternoon against the amended citizenship law.

