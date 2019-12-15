Left Menu
AMU students protest against CAA, cops use batons, teargas

  • Updated: 15-12-2019 22:15 IST
Hundreds of students of Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police at a campus gate after which police used batons and teargas to disperse them. Soon after the protest near the Jamia Millia University in Delhi, the students started gathering at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the law and police action on demonstrators in the national capital.

AMU Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan said some security personnel have been injured in brick-batting near the gate. Police said the student broke down the police cordon. Police have sealed all gates to the campus.

Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and teargas to control the situation.

