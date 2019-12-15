30 injured as bus rams into hillside after break failure in UP's Sonbhadra
At least 30 people sustained injuries when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a rocky hillside due to brake failure in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place at around 7.30 pm when the vehicle's brakes failed at Hanuman Mandir turn leading to the collision, Robertsganj Station House Officer (SHO)Mithilesh Mishra said.
The driver and conductor of the bus also sustained injuries, he added. There were 47 passengers in the 'Janrath' bus going from Varanasi to Barhain in Madhya Pradesh, the SHO said.
Of the 30 injured, two are in critical condition and have been sent to Varanasi for medical treatment, police said.
