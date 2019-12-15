Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman kills daughter-in-law, surrenders before police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palghar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 22:40 IST
Woman kills daughter-in-law, surrenders before police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 48-year-old woman allegedly killed her daughter-in-law by smashing her head with a flower pot while she was asleep at their residence at Vasai in the district early on Sunday, an official said. The accused, Anandi Mane, a resident of Manickpur in Vasai, later surrendered before the police and was subsequently arrested, the official said.

The accused was later admitted to a hospital after it came to light that she had consumed 75 sleeping pills before coming to the police station, he added. According to police, Mane felt that she was being ignored in the house and held her daughter-in-law, Ariya Mane (32), responsible for taking her son and grandchildren away from her.

"The victim's husband worked in the US. His family members, including the accused, who visited him in the US, had returned to Vasai along with him around a fortnight back," Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said. Senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police station said, "The two women would frequently quarrel over domestic issues. On Sunday, when Ariya's husband stepped out for a morning walk, the accused took a flower pot and smashed Ariya's head when she was asleep. The victim died on the spot." "After committing the crime, the accused walked into Manickpur police station and informed the staff that she had killed her daughter-in-law. A police team then rushed to her house and found the victim dead. Her body was sent for post- mortem," he added.

According to police, Ariya's husband was set to return to the US for work soon. The family is educated and the victim had done nursing and MBA, police said.

According to Katkar, after the arrest, the accused told the police that she was feeling uneasy as she had consumed 75 sleeping pills. "She was immediately taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to J J Hospital in Mumbai," he said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to her family after the post-mortem, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

MANUUstudents protestagainst police action at Jamia Millia

Students ofthe city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU on Monday boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi. Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunda...

Benzema looks to put Messi in Clasico shade

Karim Benzema is finally filling the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and on Wednesday his task will be to trump Lionel Messi. It will be the fifth Clasico since Ronaldo departed Real Madrid in 2018 and Spains most prestigious fixture has not...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump on 'phase one' Sino-U.S. trade deal

Asian shares hit their highest in nearly eight months on Monday after the United States and China agreed on a preliminary trade deal, with Australian shares leading the way on expectations of more easing of monetary policy there. European s...

Bilawal accused Pak govt of changing CPEC route to deprived Baloch people of benefits

Pakistan oppositions PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government of modifying the route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC to deprived people of Balochistan of their share of benefits from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019