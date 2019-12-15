Left Menu
Telangana: 1st year student attempts suicide claims he was ragged in college

A first-year student of a college here attempted suicide after allegedly getting ragged by some seniors of his college police said on Sunday.

  Mahabubnagar (Telangana)
  Updated: 15-12-2019 23:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A first-year student of a college here attempted suicide after allegedly getting ragged by some seniors of his college police said on Sunday. "Santosh, a first year student of a college attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticides.

He has alleged that some senior students of his college were ragging him," according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mahabubnagar, Bhaskar. The student was admitted to Jadcherla Government Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.Bhaskar said that the police team will visit the campus on Monday to conduct investigation in the matter.

Meanwhile, the student told mediapersons that he was beaten up by seniors while he was on his way to the washroom. Demanding justice, the victim's mother added, "My son was brutally beaten up by few students of the college, following which he consumed poison. I want action against the culprits."Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

