Left Menu
Development News Edition

Release injured Jamia students held at Kalkaji PS: Delhi Minorities Commission to SHO

Delhi Minorities Commission has issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 02:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 02:26 IST
Release injured Jamia students held at Kalkaji PS: Delhi Minorities Commission to SHO
Delhi Minorities Commission issued an Emergency Order to SHO Kalkaji Police Station. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Minorities Commission has issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital. Dr Zafarul Islam Khan, chairperson of the Commission in the order, has also asked the police to file a compliance report by 3 pm today at Commission's office failing which will attract an appropriate action.

"Delhi Minorities Commission hereby orders SHO Kalkaji PS to release the injured students of the Jamia Millia held at the said police station or to take them without any delay for treatment at a reputed hospital. SHO Kalkaji PS will be personally responsible for any complications to the injuries of the held students," Khan wrote in the order. "File compliance report at 3 pm on Monday at the Commission office. Failing to implement this order of the quasi-judicial authority will attract appropriate action as deemed fit by the Commission," the order reads.

This comes after, earlier on Sunday, some protestors had carried out demonstrations in Kalindi Kunj area against the citizenship legislation. Meanwhile, some protesters had set DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and injured two firemen inside the vehicle.

Damage to other buses and vehicles was also caused by the protestors. In order to disperse the mob which gathered near Jamia University, the Delhi Police used a lathi-charge charge on them, including some of the students. The Delhi Police had denied the allegation of police taking action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia, DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal had said, "The campus is not compact. It is located on both sides of the road. While we were pushing the mob back, they were going in the university and then were throwing stones from inside. So we were checking those places."

The police official also claimed that no bullets were fired by the police during the course of controlling the protest. Police detained protesters from outside the Jamia Millia Islamia's gate number one.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had earlier said that a section of the mob had turned violent and started pelting stones on the police and at houses due to which police were forced to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC refuses to lend urgent hearing to plea seeking judicial inquiry into Jamia protests

The Delhi High Court on Monday did not accede to a request to grant an urgent hearing to a petition seeking judicial inquiry into protests against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which erupted in the national capital and ...

No report sought by MHA from Delhi Police over Jamia Nagar violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has not sought any report from the Delhi Police over the violence that ensued in Jamia Nagar area after protests broke out against the new citizenship law, sources said. According to the sources, the ministr...

Golf-Malaysian Open to return to Asian Tour calendar in 2020

The Malaysian Open will return to the Asian Tour next year following a four-year hiatus, officials said on Monday. The event will offer a purse of 1 million and be held at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club March 5-8.The Malaysian Open becam...

J-K highway reopened after remaining closed for four days

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Monday, four days after landslides and snowfall at several places led to its closure that leftover 4,000 vehicles stranded, officials said. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019