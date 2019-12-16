Left Menu
Development News Edition

Runaway boy from Mumbai reunited with family after 10 days

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 09:28 IST
Runaway boy from Mumbai reunited with family after 10 days
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Max Pixel

A 13-year-old boy, who ran away from his home here last week after his mother scolded him, has been traced to Kerala and reunited with his parents, police said on Monday. On December 4, the boy, who resided in suburban Goregaon with his parents, left his home and travelled alone in a local train to meet his mother in Vakola area, where she worked as a househelp, Vakola police station's senior inspector Kailash Awhad said.

The boy's father, an employee at a private firm, had gone for work and was not aware that his son had left home. When the boy met his mother at her workplace, she scolded him for traveling alone all the way to Vakola, located around 12 km from Goregaon, the official said.

The boy, who was upset with the scolding, then took a bus from Vakola to suburban Kurla. He later went to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla area and boarded a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train, Awhad said.

Meanwhile, as the boy did not return home, his parents approached the Vakola police. The police examined CCTV footage of the area, but could not get any clue about the teen.

The police asked the boy's parents to contact the police station immediately if they get a call or even a missed call from any unknown number, Awhad said. On December 12, the boy's mother got a missed call from an unknown number and she immediately brought it to Awhad's notice.

When Awhad dialed it, a man picked up the call on the other side and said a boy, who seemed clueless, gave the woman's number to him. The man also informed Awhad that he was speaking from Thiruvananthapuram and the boy did not know the local language, the official said.

Awhad said he posed as the boy's father and requested the man to keep "his son" safe till he reaches there. A team of Mumbai Police officials then rushed to Thiruvananthapuram where they rescued the boy and reunited him with his parents last Saturday, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said it has sold over six lakh automatic cars. Out of these six lakh automatic transmission passenger vehicles sold, over five lakh are equipped with auto gear shift AGS techn...

Kenya Airways names new acting CEO effective January 1 -statement

Kenya Airways has named Allan Kilavuka as its new acting Chief Executive Officer effective January 1st following the resignation of its current head in May, the airline said on Monday.Kilavuka is the CEO of Kenya Airways subsidiary Jambojet...

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow and...

Momota trumps badminton greats with record-smashing year

Shanghai, Dec 16 AFP Kento Momota was banned from badminton for gambling in 2016. Fast forward to 2019 and the Japanese has enjoyed one of the most successful years in the sports history. Momota has cleaned up in mens badminton over the pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019