Citizenship Act protests: Two cases filed by Delhi Police

Two cases have been registered in connection with violence at Jamia Millia Islamia and adjoining areas on Sunday following protests against the amended Citizenship Act, according to Delhi Police.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Act.

"One case has been registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station and another case registered at New Friends Colony Police Station," a senior police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)