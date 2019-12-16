Maha: Portion of bridge over river collapses; none hurt

A section of a bridge located over a river collapsed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday morning, a police official said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

"A section of the bridge, located on the Indrayani river and connecting Ambi village to Talegaon industrial area in Maval tehsil, collapsed after one of its supporting pillars caved-in around 6.30 am," a police official said. "Fortunately, no one was on the bridge at the time of the incident, he added..

