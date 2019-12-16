Calcutta HC asks West Bengal govt to file report on action

The Calcutta HC directed thestate government on Monday to file a report on action takenregarding law and order situation in West Bengal, amid violentprotests against the citizenship law

A division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnanand Justice H Bhattacharyya gave the directions on a petitionfiled by a resident of Howrah that has seen several incidentsof vandalism and arson

The court has directed the government to file thereport by December 18 when the matter will be heard next.

