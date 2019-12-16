Naqvi says rumors should not hijack peace, those spreading disinformation have never agreed with Modi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday that agreement and disagreement were strength of democracy but there should be no violence and "disinformation" about Citizenship Amendment Act was being spread by those who have never agreed to any decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We should be careful, rumours should not hijack peace. Agreement and disagreement is the strength and a strong pillar of our democracy. If violence takes place then it will surely affect the core principles of democracy," Naqvi said.

His comments came a day after violence was witnessed in the capital during protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Minister said social and constitutional rights of those on the protest were also safe.

"Despite all this, some people by means of disinformation are still trying to propagate wrong ideas. These are the people who have opposed every single step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014," Naqvi told ANI. He said rumour-mongers have an agenda and students have been misguided.

"We must understand this disinformation and rumours that are being spread in a large section of society, is for a reason. These rumour-mongers have an agenda behind this and we must understand this. I believe the students who are protesting have been misguided by those spreading disinformation and rumours," he said. Naqvi brushed aside ruling AAP's accusations against the BJP concerning violence in Delhi and said he does not want to get into this political mud-slinging on the issue.

The legislation provides for citizenship to non-Hindus of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

