CPI-M to move SC against amended citizenship law

The CPI-M on Monday said it would file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the tweaked law is violative of constitutional provisions. CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here that the apex court would be approached either on Monday or Tuesday.

He said the amended law is violative of constitutional provisions. "Opposing the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act is an issue of safeguarding the sanctity of the Constitution. It is not a 'Hindu-Muslim' issue. It is about being Indian," he said.

He said the new citizenship law violates the founding principles of India. "PM's statements that protester's 'clothes' reveal their identity yesterday, and his comments today too, reveal how thoughtless and callous this government is. CAA is anti- Indian. Safeguarding our Constitution is an expression of ultimate patriotism," he said.

Yechury also demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah answer why police personnel entered the Jamia Millia Islamia premises without permission. "There is a law in this country that the police cannot enter without prior permission, how then did the police enter the varsity," he asked.

However, he also appealed to protestors to maintain calm and peace and not to fall prey to communal elements. He said he was "aghast" at the barbaric behavior of the police.

"We have appealed to all the parties to come and join us for protests on December 19. We will have a synchronized protest against the citizenship law," he said. Earlier, Yechury was also part of an opposition press conference condemning the police "brutality" against students of Jamia Millia Islamia in which they demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the incidents of students being thrashed in the campus.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, CPI's D Raja, RJD's Manoj Jha, SP's Javed Ali Khan, and Sharad Yadav were part of it.

