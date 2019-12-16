Army Commander says no shortage of ration for staff at border

Army Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday said there is no shortage of ration, equipment and clothing for the personnel deployed at the borders. There is a system in place in the force to address such issues, Lt Gen Chauhan, the General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Eastern Command, told reporters here.

"We look at the borders on daily basis. The Command headquarter is responsible to take a report everyday about the situation at the borders not only on the operational situation but also on the administrative and logistics side," he said. To say that there was shortage of ration is entirely wrong, he said while replying to a query.

The Army Commander said the Eastern Command is deployed in varied terrains such as riverine, delta, valley and high altitude, and the requirement is manifold. "Most of the troops are provided with clothing and equipment as per the requirement of the terrain. There is no shortage of that kind of equipment," he said..

