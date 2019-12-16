Gehlot to launch 'Nirogi Rajasthan' to mark 1 yr of Cong govt

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said a comprehensive health campaign “Nirogi Rajasthan” will be launched on Tuesday to mark the completion of one year of his government. The campaign "will be the top priority of the state government," Gehlot said at a conference here on Monday.

Nirogi Rajasthan is aimed at making people aware of various health problems and diseases so that they can take preventive steps. Expert advice will also be made available and the campaign will be executed with public participation on large scale, an official had said on December 3. The campaign will also focus on proper care facilities for the elderly, women and children and spreading awareness about communicable and non-communicable diseases, vaccination and drug addiction, the official said.

“We want to make Rajasthan a role model in health services,” Gehlot said, adding that his government was already providing free medicines to people. The chief minister said people from other states are also coming to Rajasthan and getting benefits of the health facilities.

Gehlot said his government has fulfilled nearly 24 per cent of its promises made in election manifesto in one year and is working on the rest. “503 promises were made in the election manifesto and the government has fulfilled 119 of them," the chief minister said.

Gehlot said that the government was committed for delivering good and transparent governance and was following zero tolerance policy on corruption.

