Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Citizenship Act won't take away anyone's Indian nationality: Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:40 IST
New Citizenship Act won't take away anyone's Indian nationality: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, which was recently passed by the Parliament, will give Indian nationality to refugees facing religious persecution in three neighbouring countries and not take away anyone's citizenship in India. Addressing an election rally here while campaigning for the BJP, Shah also alleged that some political parties were spreading rumours and inciting violence to promote their political interests.

"The CAA is to give citizenship to refugees facing religious persecution, it is not to take away citizenship of any Indian," he said. The Home Minister urged students to go through the newly enacted law and to not fall in the trap of political parties.

"Some parties are spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interest. I request students to go through the CAA once and not fall in their trap," he said. Shah's comments on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act came amidst widespread protests by students and other people in different parts of the country against the legislation.

According to the act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and were facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship. The act, passed by the Parliament and assented to by the President last week, says refugees belonging to the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after they reside in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also termed violent protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act as "unfortunate and deeply distressing", and appealed to people to stay away from rumour-mongering and not let "vested interests" divide the society. In a series of tweets, Modi also assured that the amended citizenship law does not affect any Indian of any religion.

Home Ministry officials said in New Delhi that no refugees belonging to Hindu and other five communities coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship automatically but only after fulfilling the necessary criteria. "The new act does not mean that all refugees or illegal immigrants (will be) getting Indian citizenship automatically. They have to apply for citizenship which will be processed by the competent authority.

"The applicant concerned will be given Indian citizenship only after fulfilling the required criteria," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019