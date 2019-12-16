Students accuses prinicipal, 3 teachers of sexual harassment

The principal and three teachers of a Kendriya Vidyalaya near here were booked on Monday for alleged sexual harassment of a class XI boy student, police said. According to the police, the boy was stripped and sexually harassed by the three on Saturday under the guise of frisking whether he was having a mobile phone.

Based on a complaint, the police registered cases under the POCSO Act against the principal and three teachers for the alleged torture The boy was being treated at a government hospital here. Besides, the student's younger brother was allegedly harassed by the teachers.

All the four - the principal and the three teachers - were booked under sections 7 (sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the POCSO act, section 66E of Information Technology Act and section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the police. Even as the principal denied the charges, the other 500 students of the school boycotted the classes protesting the registering of cases under POCSO Act and seeking immediate withdrawal of them, they said.

Further inquiry is on, they added. PTI NVM NVG NVG NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)