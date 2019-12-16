J-K: Heavy exchange of fire in Sunderbani sector

Heavy exchange of fire is underway between Indian Army and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Laleali, Sunderbani sector on Monday. The Indian Army observed suspicious movement along the LoC and opened fire to challenge it.

The retaliation from the Indian Army was followed by a heavy explosion and firing from across the border which was befittingly replied to by our troops. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)