J-K police calls for census of tenants ahead of R-Day

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday called for a census of inhabitants and tenants here apart from checking hotels and other lodgments on a priority basis in the city ahead of Republic Day next month. Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh held a meeting with the officers of district police, security, traffic police and CID to discuss security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations at the police control room in the city, a police spokesman said.

The IGP stressed upon all officers to ensure anti-sabotage checks at Maulana Azad stadium and its periphery on a regular basis to rule out possibilities of any mischievous act. The guards deployed should be properly briefed by station house officers (SHOs), sub divisional police officers (SDPOs) and additional SPs regarding the nature and importance of duties to be performed by them in view of the present security scenario of Jammu region, the officer said.

He advised for a survey to be conducted of inhabitants and tenants residing in and around the stadium apart from checking hotels and other lodgments on priority. Joint check-posts at selected places should be established immediately to ensure no anti-national elements (ANEs) sneak into the city, the spokesman said. Besides, night patrolling on the national highway should be conducted, he added.

The IGP further directed senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Jammu to make use of all resources available with them to generate intelligence having bearing on Republic Day in advance to foil any "anti-national" and anti-social elements in succeeding with their nefarious designs. He further said supervisory officers should remain on alert in their respective jurisdictional areas.

SSP Jammu was also directed to ensure that all guards who are deployed in Jammu district be checked by gazetted officers, especially during night.

