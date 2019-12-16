Anti-CAA protest: Police fire in air, vehicles torched by protesters in UP's Mau

Protesters torched vehicles as a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and police action at Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent here on Monday, prompting police to fire in the air. Police lobbed tear gas shells and also fired in the air to control the situation in Mau’s Dakshintola area.

An eyewitness said protesters set ablaze 15 vehicles, including those of police. Police, however, gave out a much smaller number of vehicles damaged.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said in Lucknow, "Three or four motorcycles were set ablaze.” “The unlawful assembly has been dispersed. Additional forces have been deployed. Presently, peace and order is being maintained," he said in a statement.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said senior officials are at the spot. "The mob has been dispersed. Section 144 of the CrPC is already implemented in the district," he said, referring to the section that prohibits assembly of people.

UP Director General of Police O P Singh denied reports that a curfew has been imposed in Mau. “Only Section 144 of CrPC is in place, and this should not be considered as imposition of curfew in the district. The situation is absolutely peaceful there and one or two motorcycles were burnt,” he said.

