55,000 Assam govt posts to be filled up within 6 months

The Assam government on Monday announced that it would fill up 55,000 vacant posts across the state within six months, an official statement said here. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked senior officials of various departments to immediately start the measures and complete the appointment process within six months.

"The government of Assam would soon start the process for filling up 55,000 posts of different categories, including teachers, which are lying vacant in various departments in the state," the statement said. While reviewing the implementation of development schemes at a meeting, the chief minister also stressed on regular interaction between the district and sub-divisional officials to ensure timely and quality execution of the schemes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)