Left Menu
Development News Edition

JU, Presi students take out rallies against police action in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 21:56 IST
JU, Presi students take out rallies against police action in

The Jadavpur University and Presidency varsity students took out separate rallies here on Monday denouncing police action inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi. The General Secretary of Arts Faculty Students' Union of the Jadavpur University, Debraj Debnath said around 300 agitators of different student unions participated in a rally from inside the campus to the nearby 8B bus stand.

Students from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) also joined the rally. The students carried placards against the amended citizenship law and police crackdown on students in the campus of Jamia Millia and raised slogans against the BJP and Delhi Police, Debnath said.

At the bus stand, around 50 students from the JU and the SRFTI launched a sit-in demanding action against the policemen involved in the crackdown at Jamia Millia. "We demand punishment of those involved in the attack on our friends at Jamia Millia. During the demonstration, we also created public awareness on the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens which will cause 'Balkanisation' of the country if implemented," Debnath said.

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) also expressed support to the protest against the police action and members of the teachers' body were present in the rally, he said. "The way the policemen had beaten up students, including girls, inside the Jamia Millia campus and burst tear gas canisters is reprehensible. We are with our friends of Jamia Millia," Ushashi Pal, a student, said.

Meanwhile, several students' unions of the Presidency University cutting across party lines took out a rally inside their campus at College Street in the central part of the city. "We condemn state-sponsored atrocities on students and protest NRC and amended citizenship law," Sayan Chakraborty, a member of a left-wing students' union said.

Police personnel launched a crackdown on protesters inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi on Sunday after buses and police vehicles were gutted during an agitation against the amended citizenship law near the varsity..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Gully Boy' out of Oscar race

Zoya Akhtars Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, is out of the Oscar race in the International Feature Film category. The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 17-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets run to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest i...

Brees becomes NFL's all-time TD pass king

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to become the NFLs career leader in touchdown passes on Monday night. Brees 5-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill with 708 left in the third quarter against Indianapolis -- Brees ...

Lynda Keene appointed as Chief Executive of Tourism Export Council

The Board of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand TECNZ is delighted to announce that Lynda Keene has been appointed in the role of Chief Executive.Anna Black, Board Chair of TECNZ says, Lynda has extensive experience with inbound tour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019