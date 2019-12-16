Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Protest held outside Tihar jail demanding hanging for accused in Nirbhaya case

Protestors with placards and noose in their hands gathered outside Tihar jail on Monday to press for their demands for an early death sentence to the accused in the Nirbhaya case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 23:49 IST
Delhi: Protest held outside Tihar jail demanding hanging for accused in Nirbhaya case
Social worker Yogita Bhayana speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Protestors with placards and noose in their hands gathered outside Tihar jail on Monday to press for their demands for an early death sentence to the accused in the Nirbhaya case. Expressing their discontent over alleged delay in the execution of capital punishment to the accused in the case of brutal rape of the 23-year-old paramedical student, who was raped in a moving bus, exactly seven years ago, the protestors demanded justice for the victim.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protestor Yogita Bhayana said, "Today is December 16, there have been speculations about when the accused in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged. We want Nirbhaya to get justice. It would have been a relief for her soul if the accused were hanged today." "I have written to the DG in Tihar jail that if executioner is not available then we ourselves are ready to hang them. If not today then in at least coming four days the accused should be hanged," she added.

"Nirbhaya is a symbol of justice if she is not given justice then how other victims will get justice," she added. Another protestor said, "If hanging of accused in this case is not done then there will be cases of rape and murder in future too. With the hanging, people will get afraid and think about committing such a crime."

The 23-year-old paramedical student was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in 2012. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear a review plea filed by one of the four convicts in the case tomorrow.

Out of six persons, one was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another committed suicide in Tihar jail. The four convicts -- Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan, and Vinay -- had knocked the doors of the apex court against a Delhi High Court order which confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by a trial court in September 2013. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-Boeing's 737 crisis deepens as production stops for first time in two decades

Boeing Co said on Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020. Boei...

UPDATE 2-Johnson uses UK law to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to push for the European Union to give him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months. In his boldest move since winning a majo...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Hazlewood suffered a low-gr...

Beal leads Wizards past Pistons to end skid

Bradley Beal poured in 35 points and dished out 10 assists and the Washington Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak by pulling away from the host Detroit Pistons 133-119 on Monday. Isaiah Thomas, who missed the previous five games with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019