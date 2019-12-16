Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day after police crackdown, detained students narrate ordeals

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 23:56 IST
Day after police crackdown, detained students narrate ordeals

A day after police barged into the Jamia Millia Islamia University here during a startling crackdown on campus, students who were detained recalled the moments of horror when they were taken to nearby police stations. Syed Laraib Neyazi, a student of Gender Studies, said he was detained at around 10 pm from the Holy Family Hospital and taken to the New Friends Colony police station.

"The policemen who detained me were in plainclothes and while detaining me along with another student, who was grievously injured, they used a communal slur and on the way to the police station, even beat us," he claimed. Another student, whose friend was detained, said her friend is in such trauma that he is barely able to speak.

"He was accompanied by some women students. Just because the police could not detain the women, they detained him despite him not being at fault. He is quite traumatised and is leaving for home," she said. A student pursuing his education at the University through correspondence said he was walking towards the stadium for cricket practice around 6.30 pm when he saw policemen running behind some men.

"I do not know why I felt scared seeing so many policemen. I also entered the university and subsequently went to the library when I saw many students running towards it," he said. Later, he was one of the many students taken out of the library, lathicharged and then detained at the Kalkaji police station in southeast Delhi.

"I was not even there in the protest where violence and arson happened. When they detained me, I was scared that a case would be lodged against me. But we were released at around 3.30 am on Monday," he said. The student said while he is doing fine, his family is worried about his safety and has called him back home.

"I had my under-19 cricket selection at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday but my mother was so scared after Sunday's incident that she has called me back home," he said. As many as 50 students, who were detained at the University on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-Boeing's 737 crisis deepens as production stops for first time in two decades

Boeing Co said on Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020. Boei...

UPDATE 2-Johnson uses UK law to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to push for the European Union to give him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months. In his boldest move since winning a majo...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Hazlewood suffered a low-gr...

Beal leads Wizards past Pistons to end skid

Bradley Beal poured in 35 points and dished out 10 assists and the Washington Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak by pulling away from the host Detroit Pistons 133-119 on Monday. Isaiah Thomas, who missed the previous five games with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019