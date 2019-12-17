Kairana: Police interacts with madrassa students, cautions against online rumours

The police in Kairana town of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh carried out foot patrolling and interacted with madrassa students in the wake of violence in Aligarh and Delhi over the amended citizenship law, officials said on Monday. As police force patrolled the town on foot, the officers interacted with students at the Jamia Badrul Uloom and cautioned them against falling prey to rumours spreading through social media, they said.

"People forward hate messages from WhatsApp without having proper understanding of its ramifications. Such messages which provoke hatred vitiate communal amity. There is a need to stop sharing such posts on WhatsApp and other social media," Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Vineet Jaiswal told the students. The police also informed the students that such activities are punishable under the Information Technology Act, and told them to approach their teachers or the police to report these matters.

Kairana Joint Magistrate Amit Pal Sharma along with other administration officials also carried out inspection in the western UP town, which has witnessed communal violence in the past.

