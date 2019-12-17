Delhi: Uzbek national arrested with 2 gold rods worth over Rs 4 lakhs

An Uzbek national was arrested by Delhi Airport Customs in possession with two gold rods weighing 140 grams and worth Rs 4.74 lakhs. The gold rods were concealed in the handle of a stroller bag belonging to the arrested accused.

The person was coming from Almaty, Kazakhstan. As per reports, the accused further admitted to smuggling gold weighing 870 grams and worth Rs 29 lakhs during his earlier visits. (ANI)

