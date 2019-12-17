Left Menu
Why Sengar's co-accused acquitted, asks Unnao rape survivor's mother

  • PTI
  • Unnao
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:06 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:06 IST
Why Sengar's co-accused acquitted, asks Unnao rape survivor's mother

Mother of the Unnao rape survivor on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the acquittal of Shashi Singh -- a co-accused along with expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. A Delhi court convicted Sengar on Monday for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 saying the victim's testimony was "truthful and unblemished" against a "powerful person". Singh, co-accused in the case was acquitted of all charges.

Reacting to the judgement by a Delhi court, the mother of the rape survivor (from Delhi) said, "Why Shashi Singh has been acquitted. She was the one, who had duped my daughter and had taken her to Kuldeep Sengar on the pretext of giving her a job." She said the uncle of the rape survivor is still in jail. "Until he comes out of the jail, I will not get justice," she said.

"I have been able to emerge victorious in this battle with the help of the media. I am still feeling afraid and there is threat vis-a-vis the Rae Bareli accident. When he (Sengar) can get an accident done despite staying in jail, he can do anything," she said. She was referring to her allegation that Sengar was behind an accident in which the rape survivor was injured and two of her aunts were killed.

She demanded capital punishment for Sengar. Meanwhile, Naveen Singh, son of Shashi Singh expressed happiness over his mother's acquittal.

A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned till December 20 the hearing on order for quantum of sentence against Sengar. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma adjourned hearing in the case till Friday. The CBI sought maximum punishment for Sengar, saying it was a fight for justice of an individual against the system.

