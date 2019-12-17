Police fire teargas shells after protest against CAA turns violent in Seelampur

A protest against the amended citizenship act turned violent in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

According to a senior police officer, the protest began around 12 pm and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point.

The protesters raised slogans against the act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the government.

