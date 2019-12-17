Entry, exit gates of 3 metro stations closed in Seelampur area

The entry and exit gates at three metro stations--Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur--were closed on Tuesday in view of protests in Seelampur area.

"Entry and exit gates of Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

