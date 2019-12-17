Situation in 42 central varsities, barring 2, peaceful: Govt

The situation in 42 central universities in the country, except Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, is peaceful and examinations are being held as scheduled, a government official said on Tuesday. This came after violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act reported from various parts of the country.

There are 42 central universities in the country and only in a few there were peaceful protests like candlelight march, the official said. The reports of violence came only in two universities -- Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim university (AMU), he said.

Asked about the demand for a high-level inquiry into the incident in Jamia, the official said the Minis try of Human Resource Development is yet to receive any such request. "The MoHRD received a report from Jamia about the incident that took place on December 15 where they mentioned about the resolution taken by the Executive Committee of the university seeking a high-level inquiry. However, no formal request in this regard came so far," the official said.

