Pappu Yadav claims being put under house arrest to prevent him

  • Patna
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:09 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:09 IST
Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Tuesday claimed that he has been put under house arrest in order to prevent him from protesting against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The city police, however, said it was not house arrest rather a security measure taken to maintain peace.

"I have been put under house arrest. Inspector of three police stations and a city magistrate are camping here (in my house). Section 107 of the CrPC has been invoked," the former Madhepura MP said in a tweet message. "I have been turned a prisoner in my own house in order to prevent me from opposing NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act besides my battle to protect the Constitution," he said.

Yadav also posted a photograph on his twitter handle in which he along with two police officials and a person in civil dress were shown sitting in his (Yadav's) house. JAP and opposition parties like RJD, Congress, RLSP, Communist parties and others are protesting against the NRC and amended Citizenship law.

"Neither I will be frightened nor will I surrender but will continue to fight against dishonests (lekin hum naa darenge, naa jhukenge, beimano se ladte rahenge)," Yadav said in his another tweet message. City Superintendent of Police (Central) Vinay Tiwary said its not house arrest rather proceedings under section 107 of CrPC is being carried out by SDM as a preventive measure.

Police have got inputs that he (Pappu Yadav) along with students could create disturbances during the protest hence this preventive measure has been taken, Tiwary said. Section 107 of the CrPC talks about "security for keeping the peace"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

